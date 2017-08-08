Davis (hamstring) will not play Saturday in a preseason matchup with Seattle, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily Newsreports.

Davis made the team last season as a specialist, and he'll likely be looking for the same role since the wide receiver corps is already seemingly topped off. He could return Sunday at the earliest.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories