Chargers' Geremy Davis: Missing first preseason contest
Davis (hamstring) will not play Saturday in a preseason matchup with Seattle, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily Newsreports.
Davis made the team last season as a specialist, and he'll likely be looking for the same role since the wide receiver corps is already seemingly topped off. He could return Sunday at the earliest.
