Chargers' Geremy Davis: Non-participant Thursday
Davis was a non-participant at Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury.
Davis was not noted on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that this could be a mid-week injury he is dealing with. That would not be good news for his Week 1 availability, but more will be known about his status as Sunday nears.
