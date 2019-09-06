Davis was a non-participant at Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury.

Davis was not noted on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that this could be a mid-week injury he is dealing with. That would not be good news for his Week 1 availability, but more will be known about his status as Sunday nears.

