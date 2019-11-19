Play

Davis (hamstring) won't play in Monday night's game against the Chiefs, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

He came into the game doubtful, so it's no surprise that Davis will miss his third-straight contest with the hamstring issue. Andre Patton was inserted into the lineup for Davis in Week 10, saw four targets in the game, is expected to re-gain his role as the third-string receiver for Monday's contest.

