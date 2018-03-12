Chargers' Geremy Davis: Re-ups with Chargers
Davis re-signed with the Chargers on a two-year deal Monday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Davis has played in five games with the Chargers over the last two seasons, mainly as a special teams player. He'll act as a depth option at wide receiver, but his contract extension does not guarantee he'll make the final 53-man roster come the fall.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.