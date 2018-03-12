Davis re-signed with the Chargers on a two-year deal Monday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Davis has played in five games with the Chargers over the last two seasons, mainly as a special teams player. He'll act as a depth option at wide receiver, but his contract extension does not guarantee he'll make the final 53-man roster come the fall.

