Chargers' Geremy Davis: Ready to roll
Davis (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against the Lions.
Davis was dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the opener, as well has restricting his practice availability to limited throughout the week. Now that he's healthy for game action, he's still considered fourth on the depth chart, and lacks real fantasy upside, considering he hasn't hauled in a catch in the last three seasons.
More News
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Tagged as questionable•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Considered doubtful•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Non-participant Thursday•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Could have shot at No. 3 job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 2.
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2