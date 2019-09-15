Davis (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against the Lions.

Davis was dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the opener, as well has restricting his practice availability to limited throughout the week. Now that he's healthy for game action, he's still considered fourth on the depth chart, and lacks real fantasy upside, considering he hasn't hauled in a catch in the last three seasons.

