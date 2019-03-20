Chargers' Geremy Davis: Remains with Chargers
Davis re-signed with the Chargers on Tuesday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Davis played only 74 offensive snaps in 2018 and was targeted once in the passing game, but played a heavy role on special teams. The 27-year-old seems likely to serve in a similar role heading into the 2019 season.
More News
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Listed on team's 53-man roster•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Catches acrobatic touchdown in preseason loss•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Re-ups with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Inactive for Week 14•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Will earn promotion to active roster•
-
Geremy Davis: Signs with Chargers practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...