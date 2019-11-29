Play

Davis (hamsting) is questionable for Sunday's game at Denver.

Davis wasn't listed on the injury report to begin the week, but he resurfaced as a limited participant at Friday's practice. The 27-year-old hasn't seen game action since Week 8 due to the hamstring issue, and his status for Sunday remains up in the air.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories