Davis (hamstring) made an impressive one-handed catch during Wednesday's practice, Eric Williams of ESPN reports.

Davis missed a valuable showcase opportunity last Saturday due to a hamstring injury, but his presence at practice Wednesday suggests he could be in line to play in the Chargers' second preseason tilt. He'll attempt to once again crack the 53-man roster as a specialist for the club.

