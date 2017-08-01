Chargers' Geremy Davis: Sidelined by unknown injury
Davis (undisclosed) sat out of practice Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Davis appeared in three games last season, but he went without a reception after being targeted twice. The 25-year-old will likely remain as a specialist and return man once he's healthy.
