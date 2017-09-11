Play

Davis was signed to the Chargers' active roster Monday.

Davis was very productive over the last three preseason games, catching nine passes for 68 yards, and he signed onto the team's practice squad after being waived. Davis was likely called up for depth purposes with Mike Williams (back) ruled out and Dontrelle Inman (groin) a game-time decision. Davis would be used in a limited capacity if Inman was ruled out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories