Chargers' Geremy Davis: Tagged as questionable
Davis (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Davis missed the season opener, but he was able to work in a limited capacity during practice this week. If he can shake off this injury before Sunday's contest, Davis could have a serviceable role since Mike Williams (knee), who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, is also questionable. Davis doesn't have a history of fantasy upside with zero receptions over the last three years, but his 6-foot-3, 211-pound frame resembles Williams (6-4, 220) well and could draw targets.
