Davis (hamstring) caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 30-10 throttling of the Dolphins.

With both Mike Williams (back) and Travis Benjamin (hip) ruled out Sunday, Davis was forced into a larger role on offense, playing the third-most snaps (27) among Chargers wide receivers. Considering de facto No. 2 Dontrelle Inman also went down with a quad injury during the second half of Sunday's contest, Davis might wind up posting a second consecutive week with at least 20 offensive snaps, but it's hard to project a significant increase in fantasy production considering a difficult Week 5 matchup against the Broncos.