Davis (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game against the Packers.

Davis missed practice Thursday with the injury, and came into the game questionable, so this news isn't quite surprising. The Connecticut product only has three targets this season, so his absence likely won't effect the offense. Andre Patton and Jason Moore are expected to handle depth receiver reps for Week 9.

