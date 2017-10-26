Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Davis would be signed off the practice squad and onto the 53-man roster prior to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "Geremy Davis is the guy who's next in line [to replace Dontrelle Inman], absolutely," Lynn said. "He's done a great job from Day 1. He was up for a little while, then we put him down. And he deserves to be back up. He can help us on special teams."

Davis, who was previously cut by the Chargers following their season-opening loss to the Broncos before signing on with the team's practice squad. He'll assume the roster spot for Inman, who the team traded to the Bears on Wednesday in exchange for a 2018 seventh-round pick. As Lynn noted, it's likely that Davis will make most of his impact on special teams rather than as a receiver, where he'll sit fifth on the depth chart behind Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin and Mike Williams.