Desrosiers turned nine carries into 118 yards and a touchdown while logging one catch (on two targets) for eight yards during the Chargers' 20-18 loss to the Rams in Thursday's preseason game. He added one kickoff return for 29 yards.

Desrosiers saw most of his playing time in the second half. He made an immediate impact in the running game with carries of 15 and 14 yards in the third quarter before adding a 33-yard rush and a 34-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth frame. Desrosiers was responsible for four of the Chargers' 10 longest plays in Thursday's game and will finish the preseason with 23 carries for 166 yards (7.2 YPC) and a touchdown over three games. He probably won't make the team's 53-man roster by the end of training camp, but Desrosiers may have shown enough to stick around in Los Angeles as a member of the Chargers' practice squad.