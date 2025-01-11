Both Edwards (ankle) and J.K. Dobbins (ankle) are listed as active for Saturday's wild-card contest at Houston, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The running backs were limited participants on the first two practice reports of the week due to ankle issues, and while Dobbins remained that way Thursday and was listed as questionable heading into the weekend, Edwards was a full participant to cap the week and avoided a designation for the Chargers' postseason opener. With Dobbins now confirmed to be available as well Saturday, the team's top two options are the position likely will split the RB reps between them, while Hassan Haskins is on hand for any work that lingers.