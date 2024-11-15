Edwards (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Bengals after practicing fully Friday.

Edwards was on the field for 15 snaps and logged 10 carries for 55 yards in his return from a four-game absence in this past Sunday's 27-17 win over the Titans. While the running back was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, his return to a full session Friday paves the way for him to be available this weekend. Though Edwards isn't a factor in the Chargers' passing attack, he figures to earn enough carries alongside J.K. Dobbins (39 snaps, 15 carries in Week 10) going forward to merit attention in deeper fantasy formats.