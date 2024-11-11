Edwards carried the ball 10 times for 55 yards in the 27-17 win over the Titans on Sunday.

It was a productive return for Edwards, who missed the previous four games due to an ankle injury. The bruising running back saw three red-zone carries, but most of them came closer to the 10-yard line as opposed to true goal-line work. Hassan Haskins was also given a chance to stick it to his former team, punching a one-yard touchdown in on the team's final touchdown drive that effectively ended the game. Edwards was looked at on the sideline briefly in the second half and his production did fall off in the final 30 minutes, but that could easily be attributed to the Chargers wanting to get J.K. Dobbins the lion's share of the running back platoon.