Edwards rushed 14 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns and brought in one of two targets for three yards in the Chargers' 34-27 win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

Edwards was the surprising leader of the Chargers' ground attack Thursday night with his highest carry total since Week 2 and best rushing yardage tally of the campaign. The veteran back also flashed his signature red-zone prowess by recording one- and five-yard rushing scores in the first and third quarters, respectively. Edwards' rookie backfield mate Kimani Vidal carried just five times and didn't see any targets, so the former should head into a Week 17 road matchup against the Patriots on Saturday, Dec. 28 with the lead-back job in hand.