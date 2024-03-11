Edwards has agreed to a two-year deal with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The pending deal is set to reunite Edwards with former Ravens and current Chargers assistant Greg Roman. In 17 regular-season games with Baltimore in 2023, Edwards carried 198 times for 810 yards and 13 TDs to go along with 12 catches for 180 yards. With Los Angeles, the Rutgers product -- who turns 29 next month -- seems destined to carve out a significant early-down role, though the composition of the Chargers backfield at this stage is TBD, given that Austin Ekeler is slated to become an unrestricted free agent.