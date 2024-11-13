Edwards (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

In his return from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, Edwards logged 15 snaps, while carrying the ball 10 times for 55 yards in a 27-17 win over the Titans on Sunday. With no reported setbacks, it's plausible that Edwards' limitations Wednesday were a case of workload management in the wake of his prior layoff. The running back now has two more chances to upgrade to full practice participation ahead of Sunday night's game against the Bengals.