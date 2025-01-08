Edwards (ankle) remained limited at practice Wednesday.

Edwards, who missed the Chargers' last two regular-season games, thus has one more chance to practice fully ahead of Saturday's wild-card contest against the Texans. Meanwhile, fellow running back J.K. Dobbins (ankle) also logged his second consecutive limited session, which sets the stage for Thursday's final injury report to reveal key context with regard to the composition of the Los Angeles backfield this weekend. If either Edwards or Dobbins are limited or out versus Houston, added snaps would be available for Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal, with Ezekiel Elliott and Jaret Patterson being potential practice squad elevations.