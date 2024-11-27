Edwards is expected to step in as the Chargers' starting running back in Sunday's game against the Falcons with J.K. Dobbins considered unlikely to play after spraining his left knee in Monday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens, afdsa

Edwards has technically started in two of his seven appearances on the season, but Dobbins has been the clear lead option out of the Los Angeles backfield, besting Edwards in both rushing volume (766 yards and eight touchdowns to Edwards' 206 and one) and efficiency (4.8 yards per carry to 3.3 YPC). With Rapoport relaying that Dobbins' availability beyond the Week 13 contest in Atlanta is up in the air, Edwards could be in store for a multi-game run as Los Angeles' primary ballcarrier. However, Dobbins' expected absence is unlikely to open up more work on passing downs for Edwards, with those reps instead likely to go to rookie Kimani Vidal, whose 5-foot-8, 215-pound frame and superior speed makes him a strong candidate to fill a change-of-pace role. The Chargers also have Hassan Haskins on hand, but like Edwards, the 6-foot-2, 228-pound Haskins is better suited for early down or short-yardage work.