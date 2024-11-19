Edwards tallied six carries for 27 yards in the 34-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

J.K. Dobbins once again saw the lion's share of the workload (11 carries, 56 yards and two touchdowns) and even Hassan Haskins was given multiple goal-to-go totes, only for the second-year back to flounder with the opportunity. As a result, Edwards' fantasy value is likely dependent on the health of Dobbins, who has already surpassed his career high in carries (134) and has under four yards a carry in four of his past six contests.