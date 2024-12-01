Edwards tallied six carries for 32 yards and also caught his lone reception for one yard in the 17-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

At least for one week, Edwards narrowly held the lead in total touches over rookie Kimani Vidal, who registered just four carries for 20 yards in a weird game script that saw the Chargers trail the time-of-possession battle by nearly 12 minutes. Obviously neither running back had an exceptional fantasy day, but it's worth noting Hassan Haskins was the clear third back as predicted while fumbling on his lone carry of the day. Edwards, Vidal and company won't have it much easier next week against a tough Chiefs defense in Kansas City.