Edwards rushed nine times for 11 yards and a touchdown without recording a reception in Monday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

Starter J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury in the first half of Monday's narrow defeat, affording Edwards extra play in the second half. The 29-year-old Edwards didn't post big numbers outside of a short touchdown run, but he could be worth adding if Dobbins is forced to miss time. If that becomes the case, Edwards would make a great add in leagues where he is available ahead of next Sunday's tilt against Atlanta.