Edwards (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Edwards, who was inactive for the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Patriots, also didn't practice Wednesday, so he'll probably need to work fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Raiders without an injury designation. Even if Edwards is available this weekend, his Week 18 fantasy upside would be modest, given that J.K. Dobbins has reclaimed his role as Los Angeles' lead back.