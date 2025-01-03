Edwards (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular season finale against the Raiders.
Edwards, who was unable to practice this week, will thus target a potential return to action when the Chargers commence their playoff run next weekend. In his absence versus Las Vegas, J.K. Dobbins is in line to lead the team's backfield, with Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal available to mix in.
