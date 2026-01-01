Haskins (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Haskins suffered a concussion Saturday versus the Texans, but his limited practice to begin Week 18 prep suggests he could return this Sunday against Denver. For that to happen, though, he'd have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. If Haskins is able to play, he could have an elevated role on offense since head coach Jim Harbaugh has already indicated he'll rest at least some starters ahead of Los Angeles' upcoming playoff run.