The Chargers officially activated Haskins (hamstring) from injured reserve ahead of Monday night's game against the Eagles.

Haskins is thus on track to be available for his first game action since Week 7. Also in line to return to the Chargers' backfield Monday is Omarion Hampton (ankle), who was activated off IR by the team as well. With Kimani Vidal -- who has been the team's RB1 in Hampton's absence -- still in the mix, Haskins is in line to play a depth role versus Philadelphia.