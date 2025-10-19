Haskins (chest) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Haskins was an addition to the Chargers' injury report Thursday but was listed as a full participant at that day's practice. Though the running back followed that up with a full session Friday, he was still deemed questionable for Sunday's contest. With his active status confirmed, Haskins -- who had six carries and a catch in last week's win over Miami -- is available to work behind Kimani Vidal (who was the team's starter versus the Dolphins, while recording 18 carries, three catches and a TD), with practice-squad elevation Nyheim Hines also on hand.