Haskins (concussion) is active for Sunday's contest against the Broncos.

Haskins was able to clear concussion protocol during the week, and he'll now potentially be set for an increased workload in the team's regular-season finale with Omarion Hampton (ankle) inactive. The running back will likely operate as second fiddle to Kimani Vidal in the backfield, but he'll have a good shot to challenge his previous season-high six carries from Week 6.