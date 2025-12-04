Haskins (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

This opened a 21-day window for Haskins to practice, and he can be activated at any time. The fourth-year running back practiced with the team Wednesday and could return to game action as soon as Sunday versus the Eagles. Once he returns to action, he's unlikely to have much of a role on offense because Omarion Hampton (ankle) is nearing a return and Kimani Vidal should serve as the No. 2 back.