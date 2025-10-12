Haskins is expected to lead the Chargers backfield Sunday against the Dolphins, with Kimani Vidal also slated to mix in, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

That said, offensive coordinator Greg Roman told Kris Rhim of ESPN.com on Thursday that the Chargers weren't planning on leaning on a lead back in Week 6 with Omarion Hampton (ankle) landing on injured reserve. Instead, Roman noted that Haskins and Vidal are both "gonna be big factors in the game, how it's gonna unfold from snap count standpoint...can go a bunch of different ways in that regard." Even if Haskins draws the start, both backs should contribute versus Miami as the team adjusts to being without Hampton for at least four weeks, with Garafolo suggesting that the running back's absence could extend beyond that timeframe. Meanwhile, Garafolo indicates that it's also possible that the Chargers add backfield depth ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Either way, Haskins and Vidal both represent lineup options for fantasy managers who had been leaning on Hampton or are otherwise looking for backfield help this week.