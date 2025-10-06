Haskins was on the field for 14 of a possible 67 snaps in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders, en route to carrying five times for 13 yards and catching his only target for two yards.

Meanwhile, fellow backup running back Kimani Vidal also logged 14 snaps, while carrying four times for 18 yards and catching his only target for one yard. However, with Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site relaying Monday that top back Omarion Hampton is in line to be placed on IR and miss at least four games with an ankle injury, Haskins and Vidal both figure to see added touches in that span, with Amar Johnson representing a possible practice squad elevation. Moreover, the team could add further backfield depth in the coming days, but for now the looming potential for an expanded workload makes Haskins worthy waiver of waiver wire consideration for those in need of RB help ahead of Week 6 action.