Haskins (hamstring) played all 21 of his snaps on special teams in Monday's 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles.

Haskins was one of two running backs the Chargers welcomed back from injured reserve for Week 14, as Omarion Hampton (ankle) was also activated prior to Monday's game. Before going down with the hamstring issue, Haskins had been seeing work behind Hampton as a short-yardage back, but Haskins' role on offense evaporated in his return. The Chargers split the backfield work between Hampton and Kimani Vidal, the latter of whom had been serving as Los Angeles' lead back while Hampton was sidelined over the previous seven games.