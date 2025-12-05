Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Full participant Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Haskins (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Haskins upgrades to a full participant in just his second practice back from his stint on the injured reserve. It is unclear if the Chargers will want to remove the running back from the injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the Eagles, but an upgrade in practice participation is a great sign for the 26-year-old's health.
More News
-
Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Officially returns to practice•
-
Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Back to practice•
-
Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Not playing in Week 9•
-
Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Still not practicing•
-
Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Remains sidelined Wednesday•