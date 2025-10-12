Haskins carried the ball six times for 14 yards and caught his only target for nine yards in the 29-27 win over the Dolphins.

Haskins was supposed to be part of a committee with Kimani Vidal replacing the injured Omarion Hampton (ankle), but Vidal quickly proved to be the far more explosive back and ran away with the workload in the second half, finishing with 124 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards plus a touchdown. That's about as definitive of a difference as one could envision and likely means Haskins, who has primarily been a special teams player during his time with the Chargers, could get squeezed out of platoon work after Vidal's amazing efforts. It's worth noting Miami's run defense is one of the worst in the league, and the Chargers could lean on the bruising Michigan product in short-yardage situations in future weeks.