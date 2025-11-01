The Chargers placed Haskins (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Haskins was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during the Chargers' Week 7 loss to the Colts. The injury is severe enough for the fourth-year pro to warrant a stint on injured reserve, which will force him to miss at least the next four games, making Week 14 against the Eagles on Monday, Dec. 8 the earliest he can be activated from IR. Kimani Vidal will be the Chargers' clear RB1 moving forward with Haskins joining fellow running backs Omarion Hampton (ankle) and Najee Harris (Achilles) on injured reserve. The Chargers elevated Jaret Patterson and Amar Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster to provide backfield depth behind Vidal for Week 9.