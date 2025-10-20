Haskins (hamstring) did not practice Monday.

Haskins suited up for Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts despite initially being listed as questionable for the game due to a chest injury, and he's now emerged from the contest nursing a hamstring issue. Kimani Vidal logged 13 touches on offense versus three for Haskins against Indianapolis, but neither back got much done in an unusual matchup that saw Justin Herbert log a season-high 55 pass attempts. If Haskins is unable to get healthy on a short week in time to suit up for Thursday Night Football against the Vikings, expect Nyheim Hines to be elevated from the practice squad as the No. 2 option behind Vidal.