Haskins played five offensive snaps and did not record an offensive stat in the 21-18 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Haskins played five offensive snaps compared to Kimani Vidal's two, but the backfield clearly belonged to rookie Omarion Hampton who put together another fantastic performance on virtually the entire workload. Haskins projects to be the short-yardage back if the Chargers opt for that route, but otherwise clearly isn't a relevant backup in this offense.