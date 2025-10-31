Haskins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tennessee.

Haskins hasn't been able to practice since he injured his hamstring during a Week 7 loss to the Colts and will miss a second consecutive contest as a result. The Chargers currently have only one healthy running back (Kimani Vidal) on the active roster with Omarion Hampton (ankle) still on injured reserve, so the team will need to bring up reinforcements from the practice squad, where Jaret Patterson, Amar Johnson and Trayveon Williams currently reside, to round out the backfield this weekend.