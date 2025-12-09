Haskins (hamstring) is active for Monday night's game against the Eagles, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Haskins and rookie running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) were both activated from injured reserve earlier Monday, and both will join Kimani Vidal on the active roster for Week 14. In the seven regular-season games prior to his hamstring injury, Haskins turned 12 carries into 30 yards, caught four passes (on as many targets) for 13 yards and 141 kickoff return yards on six attempts.