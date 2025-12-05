Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Officially returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Haskins (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official website reports.
Haskins made his official return to practice after the team designated him to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The running back has been sidelined since the beginning of November while recovering from a hamstring injury, and the team will have three weeks to add him to the active roster.