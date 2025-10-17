Haskins (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing fully Friday.

Haskins -- who logged six carries and a catch in Week 6's win over Miami -- popped up on the Chargers' injury report Thursday, but was listed as a full participant in that day's practice. With the running back now listed as questionable after another full session a day later, Haskins' status is worth tracking ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's limited or sidelined versus Indianapolis, added touches would be available for Kimani Vidal (who was the team's starter versus the Dolphins, en route to logging 18 carries and three catches). Meanwhile, Nyheim Hines and Amar Johnson are possible practice squad elevations ahead of Week 7 action.