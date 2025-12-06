Haskins (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Eagles, but he remains on injured reserve.

Haskins was a full participant in his second practice back since being placed on injured reserve in Week 8. It's still unclear if the 26-year-old will be activated for the Chargers' Week 14 game, but if he is, the team could be getting two additions to the backfield against the Eagles, as 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton's return is trending in a positive direction, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Should Hampton be activated off injured reserve, he will likely take a majority of the RB reps. It's yet to be known what Haskin's role would be, as Kimani Vidal is also healthy.