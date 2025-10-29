Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Remains sidelined Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Haskins (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Haskins wasn't able to suit up for Los Angeles' win over the Vikings on Thursday Night Football in Week 8, and it looks like his status remains up-in-the-air heading into a road matchup against the Titans on Sunday. If Haskins remains sidelined versus Tennessee, Jaret Patterson will stand to be elevated from the practice squad again and work as the No. 2 backfield option behind lead back Kimani Vidal.
