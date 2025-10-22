Haskins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Vikings, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Haskins will not be available Week 8, paving the way for Kimani Vidal to once again operate as Los Angeles' clear lead back with Omarion Hampton (ankle) still on IR. With Haskins sidelined, expect one or both of Nyheim Hines and Trayveon Williams to be elevated from the practice squad to provide the Chargers some additional backfield depth.