Haskins tallied two carries for four yards and a touchdown in the 27-17 win over the Titans on Sunday.

The Chargers seemed to do Haskins a solid against his former team, as the second-year running back was handed a one-yard touchdown run late in the second half after J.K. Dobbins effectively ran the entire way down the field. With Gus Edwards (ankle) back in the fold, it's important to note Haskins played ahead of Kimani Vidal, who was a healthy inactive, but that still led to just five offensive snaps total.