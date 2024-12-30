Haskins recorded eight carries for 30 yards in the 40-7 drubbing of the Patriots on Sunday. He also caught his lone target for 10 yards.

With Gus Edwards (ankle) sidelined, Haskins slid right into the bruising back's utility playing a season-high 27 offensive snaps. Part of that could be due to game script as the outcome was never really in question by halftime, but that same sequence could repeat itself once more against the Raiders in Week 18 with the Chargers playing for better playoff seeding.